Ellenson provided 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 119-117 win over G League Memphis.

Ellenson now has a double-double in three straight games in the G League bubble. However, he made just four of 17 three-point attempts over the previous two games before getting red-hot from beyond the arc Monday. Overall, the 24-year-old has hit 47.8 percent of field goals and 40.3 percent of three-pointers in the G League this season.