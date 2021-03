Ellenson provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 115-93 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Ellenson has started all 13 games this year, and he's been quite consistent. The 24-year-old has hit 47.8 percent of his field goals and 40.5 percent of his three-pointers, translating to 20.6 points per game. In addition, he's averaged 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.