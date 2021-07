Ellenson signed a one-year deal with Obradoiro on Tuesday.

After four seasons in the NBA, Ellenson spent last year playing in the G League before signing a 10-day contract with the Raptors in March. The 2016 first-round pick finished third in the G League MVP balloting, but he failed to stick on the NBA roster in Toronto after his contract expired. The Marquette product is now headed to the Spanish ACB League to make his European basketball debut.