Biyombo scored 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

It's only the third double-double of the season for the veteran big, with the last coming April 13 against the Lakers. Biyombo's workload and production are too erratic to trust in season-long formats, but he is capable of providing value as a tournament play in DFS.