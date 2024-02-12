Biyombo will not be available to make his Thunder debut until after the All-Star break, Brett Dawson of Sellout Crowd reports.

The big man signed with the team over the weekend but will not be available for their lone remaining contest -- Tuesday at Orlando -- before the break. When the Thunder resume play on Feb. 22 against the Clippers, Biyombo figures to fill a depth role behind Chet Holmgren. Prior to being waived in January, the veteran appeared in 30 games for the Grizzlies, posting 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.