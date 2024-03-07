Biyombo is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Heat.
Biyombo fainted during Wednesday's game, but he's fine and will be available Friday night. However, he's not a large enough part of the rotation in Oklahoma City for his playing status to impact fantasy hoops.
