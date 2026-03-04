Biyombo contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 victory over the 76ers.

Biyombo played the entire fourth quarter, as the Spurs completely destroyed the undermanned 76ers. San Antonio was able to roll with its bench down the stretch, providing the starters with some much-needed rest. Of course, there is no reason to consider Biyombo a viable fantasy asset, even in the deepest of leagues.