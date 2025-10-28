Biyombo supplied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Raptors.

Biyombo played as the primary backup behind Victor Wembanyama, filling the role left vacant by the injured Luke Kornet (ankle). Biyombo is nothing more than a placeholder at this point in his career, offering very little in terms of tangible production. Once Kornet is cleared to return, expect to see Biyombo spending a lot of his time on the bench.