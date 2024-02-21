Biyombo (not injury related) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Biyombo is cleared to make his Thunder debut after being claimed off waivers following the All-Star break. Before being waived by Memphis in January, Biyombo made 30 appearances and averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game. The veteran may usurp Jaylin Williams as the top backup center behind Chet Holmgren.