Biyombo (not with team) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Biyombo finalized a one-year contract with the Thunder on Saturday, but he has yet to join the organization and will have to wait to make his team debut. If Biyombo is able to get in a practice with the club Monday, he could be available Tuesday in Orlando in the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break. Once he gets acclimated to his new team, Biyombo could challenge Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams for the top backup role behind starting center Chet Holmgren.