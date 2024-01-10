The Grizzlies waived Biyombo on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Biyombo played a major role for the Grizzlies' depleted frontcourt all season, posting 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes across 30 appearances (27 starts). With Steven Adams (knee) out for the season and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) not close to a return, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should get extended looks most nights, but Jaren Jackson might also spend more time at center in Biyombo's absence.