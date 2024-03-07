Biyombo fell while standing during a timeout in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room unassisted.

Biyombo appeared to have fainted during a timeout, falling backward into the Oklahoma City bench. However, he was able to get up on his own and walked back to the locker room. Per Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site, Biyombo was cleared of any serious medical issues but won't return to Wednesday's game and will undergo further evaluation Thursday.