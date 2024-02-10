Biyombo has signed a deal with the Thunder for the remainder of the season, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports

The Thunder have been rumored to be looking for extra frontcourt depth for much of the season and appear to have found their solution with Biyombo. The veteran big man averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 23.9 minutes in 30 games with the Grizzlies this season before being waived in mid-January. He will now compete for minutes with the likes of Aleksej Pokusevski, Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng.