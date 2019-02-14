Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Will not play Thursday
Biyombo will be held out of Thursday's game against the Magic for rest purposes.
With this being the Hornets' final game before heading into the All-Star break, the team will give the big man the night off. Biyombo has come off the bench the last two games after starting in the absence of Cody Zeller, and while Zeller should continue playing most of the minutes at the five, Frank Kaminsky could see some added run in Biyombo's absence Thursday.
