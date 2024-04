Miller has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right wrist injury.

Miller has been one of the few bright spots in another lost year at Charlotte, and there's a chance the rookie forward is held out of the season finale since the team has no reason to risk him in a meaningless game. Miller is averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game since the All-Star break.