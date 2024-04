Miller (wrist) will not play Sunday versus Cleveland, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller's stellar rookie campaign comes to an end, yielding 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 74 appearances. Miller ascended rapidly down the stretch, averaging 20.0 points on 44.7/37.4/83.1 percent shooting across 33 contests since the beginning of February.