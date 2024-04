Miller racked up 21 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Miller continues to thrive as the top offensive option for the shorthanded Hornets. Over the past month, Miller has led the Hornets in nine-category fantasy value, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.