Miller is probable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a right wrist sprain.

Miller was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to his wrist injury, but he suited up and tallied 21 points, two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during the narrow loss. He'll likely be able to play again Friday and should have more help around him, as Miles Bridges (wrist) and Vasilije Micic (shoulder) are also probable.