Miller (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Miller, Vasilije Micic (shoulder), Grant Williams (ankle) and Miles Bridges (wrist) have all been upgraded from probable to available. Miller has appeared in 16 straight games and averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-block in 33.6 minutes during that stretch.