Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Miller (wrist) will be ready for training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This isn't a surprise, as the Hornets were presumably being extra cautious with all of their players towards the end of the regular season. Miller had a standout rookie campaign, compiling averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 three-pointers across 74 appearances while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.