Miller recorded 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was the only Hornet to score more than 11 points on the night, and the rest of the team shot just 39.7 percent from the floor. Miller has scored in double digits in 20 of 21 games since the All-Star break, and he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch as he puts together a strong finish to his rookie campaign.