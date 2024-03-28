Williams contributed 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

Williams managed to eclipse 30 minutes on the court for the first time since March 15 against the Suns. He's struggled with his three-point shooting as of late, but he focused on interior scoring Wednesday as four of his six made shots came in the paint. Since being sent to the Hornets at the trade deadline, Williams is averaging 13.3 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29.9 minutes per game.