Hornets' Mangok Mathiang: Returns from G League
The Hornets recalled Mathiang from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
The Hornets are a bit banged up in the frontcourt with Marvin Williams (eye) and Cody Zeller (knee) nursing injuries, so Mathiang could be called upon to dress Tuesday against the Pelicans if either or both players are unavailable. Even in that scenario, it's unlikely that Mathiang would see much meaningful run, as the rookie has made just three appearances for the Hornets all season. He's seen no more than five minutes in any of those outings.
