Mathiang totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland.

This was the 25-year-old's second time reaching the 20-point mark and 10th double-double this season. Mathiang has been an inconsistent scorer for the Swarm though. If the former Louisville forward can score in double digits consistently, he is very capable of a double-double night in and night out, as he is averaging 9.2 rebounds this season.