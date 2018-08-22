Mathiang has agreed to join Italian squad Vanoli Cremona, Sportnado.com reports.

Undrafted in 2017 after four seasons at Louisville, Mathiang spent most of last season with the G-League's Greensboro Swarm. He started 36 of his 43 games, averaging 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 51.9 percent. He'll presumably attempt an NBA comeback after refining his skills overseas.