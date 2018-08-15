Mathiang was waived by the Hornets on Wednesday.

After going undrafted in 2017 following four seasons at Louisville, Mathiang signed a two-way contract with the Hornets. He played just 20 minutes at the NBA level, spending most of his time in the G-League. There, with the Greensboro Swarm, he averaged 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.3 minutes. The organization apparently wasn't impressed enough to hang onto Mathiang for another campaign.