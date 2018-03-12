Mathiang was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

It was a short stint for Mathiang with the big club, as he was just recalled earlier Monday. That said, it's further evidence that Mathiang is well out of the regular rotation considering injuries to Marvin Williams (eye) and Cody Zeller (knee). Look for Mathiang to continue to develop in the G-League for most of the final month of the season.

