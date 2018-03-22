Hornets' Mangok Mathiang: Returns to Charlotte
Mathiang was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
Mathiang has spent the last three weeks in Greensboro after what was a brief call-up to Charlotte, and his return to the Hornets on Thursday may be a result of both Dwight Howard (suspension) and Cody Zeller (knee) expected to be out for the team's matchup with Memphis. Mathiang has only appeared in three games for the Hornets this season, and likely will remain a deep bench option for Thursday's outing.
