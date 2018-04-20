Mathiang partook in four games with the Hornets in 2017-18 and averaged 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Mathiang played almost the entire season in the G League but did occasionally get called-up by the Hornets. The only noticeable game for the former Louisville standout was on Mar. 22 when he poured in eight points and added four rebounds against the Grizzlies. Mathiang will likely find his way on a G League team come next season.