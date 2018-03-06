Hornets' Marcus Paige: Recalled from G League
The Hornets recalled Paige from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
With Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) sidelined Tuesday against the 76ers, the Hornets will shore up their depth at point guard by bringing back Paige, one of their two players on the roster signed to a two-way contracts. Paige has made just one three-minute appearance with the NBA team this season and has instead spent most of the campaign with Greensboro, averaging 15.1 points (on 42.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 treys and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...