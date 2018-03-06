The Hornets recalled Paige from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

With Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) sidelined Tuesday against the 76ers, the Hornets will shore up their depth at point guard by bringing back Paige, one of their two players on the roster signed to a two-way contracts. Paige has made just one three-minute appearance with the NBA team this season and has instead spent most of the campaign with Greensboro, averaging 15.1 points (on 42.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 treys and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest.