Hornets' Marcus Paige: Sees action in five games
Paige played in five games with the Hornets in 2017-18 and averaged 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
Paige was part of the Hornets' G League team for most of the season but earned the call-up occasionally. The former UNC star had his best game on Mar. 22 when he dropped nine points on the Grizzlies. Paige will most likely sign with a G League team in time for next season, although it won't be surprising if he lands a two-way contract with an NBA team.
