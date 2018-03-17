Marcus Paige: 33 in loss
Paige provided 33 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four steals and four assists during Friday's 124-122 loss to Delaware.
This was a new season high in points for Paige as he benefited from the fact that Greensboro star Damien Wilkins (oral surgery) was inactive Friday. The former North Carolina star has been a key piece to Greensboro's offense, as he is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.
More News
