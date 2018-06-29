Paige was not extended a qualifying offer from the Hornets and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Paige appeared in just five games with Charlotte last season as part of his two-way contract with the team, as he spent most of his rookie season with the Greensboro Swarm of the G League. In 46 G League outings, Paige averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, and it appears his best chance of making an NBA roster again next season is on another two-way deal.