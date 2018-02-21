Hornets' Marcus Paige: Reaches 30-point mark
Paige finished with 30 points (11-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 98-88 win over host Lakeland.
This was the North Carolina product's second time reaching the 30-point mark this season and provided an additional seven assists during the road win. Lately, Paige has shown that he can score consistently over his last nine games, averaging 18.7 points. His season average of 14.7 points though reflects his early-season struggles as he attempts to become a more efficient scorer in the second half of the season.
