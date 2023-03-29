Washington finished with 43 points (16-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 victory over the Thunder.

With the Hornets down numerous regulars, Washington stepped up and was lights out en route to a career-high 43 points. The fourth-year forward also dished out his most assists since Dec. 7, when he posted a season-high seven dimes. Over his last 10 appearances, Washington has averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks, and he figures to remain the Hornets' go-to playmaker as long as Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith (toe) are sidelined.