Washington racked up one point (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 victory over the Hornets.

This was a rare dud for Washington, and fantasy managers just need to chalk it up as a bad shooting night. Despite this poor showing, Washington holds averages of 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 games.