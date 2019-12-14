Play

Washington (finger) is expected to be sidelined through Christmas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Washington out for an extended period of time due to a fractured finger, coach James Borrego will have to find a way to replace Washington's 29.4 minutes per game. Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dwayne Bacon are all candidates standing to benefit.

