Washington produced 29 points (11-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 119-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kyrie Irving didn't have his best performance Thursday, but Washington stepped up in a game where the Mavericks needed someone to carry the offensive load alongside Luka Doncic. This was Washington's best game of the current playoff run, as it was his first double-double since April 7. Washington is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in the playoffs, and he's scored in double digits in all but one of his eight appearances to date.