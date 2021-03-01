Washington tallied 42 points (15-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots in Sunday's 127-126 win over the Kings.

Washington's previous career high for points in a game was 27 against Chicago in October of 2019, and he had notched only two games of 20-plus points this season entering Sunday. The second-year forward dominated Sacramento in the narrow victory, making all seven of his free-throw attempts and 15-of-23 shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from deep. He also pulled down nine boards and made an impact on defense with a pair of steals and blocks. Washington doesn't figure to be this good most nights -- he entered the game shooting only 43.7 percent from the field -- but his ability to supplement adequate offense with strong numbers on the boards and on defense make him a decent option in fantasy leagues.