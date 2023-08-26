The Hornets signed Washington (foot) to a three-year, $48 million contract Saturday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Washington will remain in Charlotte after spending the first four years of his career with the franchise. In 2022-23, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.6 minutes across 73 appearances. Washington missed the final four games of last season with a foot injury but is set to begin the 2023-24 campaign as the Hornets' starting power forward, though he could be moved to a bench role when Miles Bridges is reinstated following his 10-game suspension.