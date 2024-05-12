Washington contributed 27 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Washington enjoyed another splendid shooting night beyond the arc after draining seven shots from downtown in Game 2. The 23 shot attempts matched a season high for Washington, who is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in the playoffs. He's also converting 52.9 percent of his shots during the postseason.