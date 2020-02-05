Hornets' PJ Washington: Logs 24 minutes versus Rockets
Washington had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
Washington returned to the rotation following a two-game absence with an ankle injury. He posted a modest stat line off the bench, with Cody Martin sliding into the starting five and logging 36 minutes. Still, Washington will likely reclaim the starting role eventually, and he'll have a few days to rest and recover in advance of Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
