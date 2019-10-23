Hornets' PJ Washington: Starting in opener
Washington will draw the start in Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls.
General Manager Mitch Kupchak noted recently that Washington would be in the regular rotation, and that's coming to fruition in a meaningful way Wednesday. The 12th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Washington averaged 23.7 fantasy points across 25.4 minutes during the preseason.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Expected to be in rotation•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Sees 32 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Puts up 10 points in start•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Enters starting lineup•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: All-around line in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Fully healthy entering camp•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...