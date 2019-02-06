Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Drops out of rotation
Hernangomez (coach's decision) failed to see the floor Tuesday in the Hornets' 117-115 loss to the Clippers.
With Cody Zeller (hand) returning from a month-long absence and logging 23 minutes off the bench behind starting center Bismack Biyombo, there was no room left in the rotation for Hernangomez. Though Hernangomez has routinely turned in near-double-double production on the occasions he pushes for 20 minutes, it doesn't look like he'll approach that level of playing time at any point in the foreseeable future now that Zeller is in the fold. His outlook won't necessarily improve after Thursday's trade deadline passes, especially if the Hornets remain in the mix for Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol, as recent reports have suggested.
