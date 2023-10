Wainright (calf) was waived by the Suns on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Wainright appeared in 105 games for the Suns over the past two seasons and averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. He dealt with a calf injury during the preseason, and it's not yet clear when he'll be back to full health. However, he'll need to seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023-24 season.