Rabb posted 25 points (12-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

A couple key members have gone up to the big club, so Rabb is the leader of this squad. He's accustomed to the role, though, as he averages a double-double with 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this year.