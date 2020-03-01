Rabb posted 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and an assist across 39 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Rabb was outstanding en route to yet another double-double, although he couldn't get the ball to drop from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old led the team in both points and rebounds, and it wouldn't be surprising if he gets another shot at the NBA level soon.