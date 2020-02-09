Rabb posted 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Rabb is Westchester's most consistent performer, as these double-doubles have become the standard. The 23-year-old has hit 52.8 percent of shots this season and averaged 15.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing.