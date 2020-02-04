Ivan Rabb: Goes off against Iowa
Rabb posted 33 points (13-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Iowa.
Rabb led the team in points and rebounds, and he was extremely efficient, knocking down 76 percent of field goals. The 23-year-old averaged a double-double -- 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game -- and he could start drawing interest from the NBA ranks soon.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...