Rabb posted 33 points (13-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Iowa.

Rabb led the team in points and rebounds, and he was extremely efficient, knocking down 76 percent of field goals. The 23-year-old averaged a double-double -- 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game -- and he could start drawing interest from the NBA ranks soon.