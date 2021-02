Rabb posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 115-110 loss to the BayHawks.

Although he came off the bench Monday, Rabb led the team in rebounds and nearly recorded a double-double for the Blue Coats. However, he fell just short of posting double figures in any given category, and he's now averaging 7.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over 16.2 minutes per game this season.